94-Year-Old Grandpa Shares The Sweetest Routine With His Neighbor's Dogs
"The world needs more Mr. Bills ❤️"
Meet Charlie and Doug — a pair of adorable dogs who live in South Carolina. Each day, the pups bring a smile to the faces of their owners, Kimberly Hansberry Shelton and her family.
But the joy these friendly pups bring doesn’t end with family alone.
The other day, Shelton posted a video she’d taken from inside her home, looking out through a window into her backyard. There, an older gentleman is seen slowly approaching the fence line, carrying something in his hand.
Shelton, in her onscreen text, says the man’s name is Mr. Bill — her 94-year-old neighbor.
But for the certain someones Mr. Bill had come to see, he clearly required no introduction.
Evidently, Mr. Bill has made it his routine to drop by to visit Charlie and Doug each day, bringing them treats and saying hello. The reception he received from the elated dogs seems more than enough to make it all worthwhile.
But they aren't the only ones who feel grateful for Mr. Bill's kind and caring presence. Shelton, in a reply to a comment from Mr. Bill's granddaughter, says she does, too.
"We are so lucky and blessed to have moved right behind him," she wrote.