94-Year-Old Grandpa Shares The Sweetest Routine With His Neighbor's Dogs

Meet Charlie and Doug — a pair of adorable dogs who live in South Carolina. Each day, the pups bring a smile to the faces of their owners, Kimberly Hansberry Shelton and her family. But the joy these friendly pups bring doesn’t end with family alone.

Dodo Shows Odd Couples Kitten Isn't Sure About His Pittie Brother — At First

The other day, Shelton posted a video she’d taken from inside her home, looking out through a window into her backyard. There, an older gentleman is seen slowly approaching the fence line, carrying something in his hand. Shelton, in her onscreen text, says the man’s name is Mr. Bill — her 94-year-old neighbor. But for the certain someones Mr. Bill had come to see, he clearly required no introduction.