7 min read 2020 Gift Ideas For The Dog Who Literally Hasn’t Left Your Side Your best quarantine buddy deserves some treats

Whether you adopted a puppy during this pandemic or just made your dog your WFH buddy, your pup has likely meant everything to you this past year. And while you could just show your love by shouting them out on Instagram, chances are they won’t realize all the work you’ve put into showing them off. Plus, you were gonna do that anyway. Instead, we partnered with Purina to come up with a list of gifts that will show your dog how much you appreciate their help getting through this year together. It has everything you need to say thanks (and good riddance to 2020!).

Photo: Target; Design: Kelly Millington/The Dodo

K9 Sport Sack Most backpacks aren’t a very secure way to take your pup out on the subway or the trails, so this K9 Sport Sack is a great upgrade. With armholes and an adjustable collar, they won’t feel nearly as cooped up, allowing for longer trek times with your 2020 hero. Most backpacks aren’t a very secure way to take your pup out on the subway or the trails, so this K9 Sport Sack is a great upgrade. With armholes and an adjustable collar, they won’t feel nearly as cooped up, allowing for longer trek times with your 2020 hero. Buy it here for $84.95

Photo: Purina; Design: Kelly Millington/The Dodo

Purina Busy Bone True to their name, Purina Busy Bones will keep your pup occupied, as they gnaw away to get to that tasty center. But it’s not just a way to keep dogs busy — the tough exterior helps clean teeth but is still easily digestible. You could even give your dog a Busy Bone while you read a holiday story to him — Aww! True to their name, Purina Busy Bones will keep your pup occupied, as they gnaw away to get to that tasty center. But it’s not just a way to keep dogs busy — the tough exterior helps clean teeth but is still easily digestible. You could even give your dog a Busy Bone while you read a holiday story to him — Aww! Buy it here for $9.99

Photo: Target; Design: Kelly Millington/The Dodo

Wondershop Dog Flannel PJs Getting your dog something this cute is practically a gift to yourself (and your Instagram account), but also think about how cozy they’ll be. Doggie pajamas are perfect for the winter, helping them warm up after walks in the snow. The classic buffalo check style comes in human sizes to match, too! Getting your dog something this cute is practically a gift to yourself (and your Instagram account), but also think about how cozy they’ll be. Doggie pajamas are perfect for the winter, helping them warm up after walks in the snow. The classic buffalo check style comes in human sizes to match, too! Buy it here for $10

Photo: Purina; Design: Kelly Millington/The Dodo

Purina Beggin’ Strips When it comes to gifts, nothing will amp up your dog like treats. These Purina Beggin’ Strips, which have a soft texture for easy chewing, will let them know that you appreciate all their hard work this year. You can also break the treat up into small pieces as a tasty reward for teaching new tricks. When it comes to gifts, nothing will amp up your dog like treats. These Purina Beggin’ Strips, which have a soft texture for easy chewing, will let them know that you appreciate all their hard work this year. You can also break the treat up into small pieces as a tasty reward for teaching new tricks. Buy it here for $3.39

Photo: Target; Design: Kelly Millington/The Dodo

Boots & Barkley Wishbone Chew Toy If your dog loves to chew and play tug-of-war, check out this wishbone. It has two different textures to stimulate chewing and is made to last. Plus, those nubby ridges help keep their gums healthy. If your dog loves to chew and play tug-of-war, check out this wishbone. It has two different textures to stimulate chewing and is made to last. Plus, those nubby ridges help keep their gums healthy. Buy it here for $8.99

Photo: Target; Design: Kelly Millington/The Dodo

Broccoli Dog Toy The perfect toy for a child who refuses to eat their veggies. The folks at Bark Punk get high marks for durability on their toys, although it may still be vulnerable to destruction by larger breeds (like most fluffy toys!), so keep an eye on them while they’re playing. This one also has a plush outer layer, so they’ll enjoy cuddling up next to it. The perfect toy for a child who refuses to eat their veggies. The folks at Bark Punk get high marks for durability on their toys, although it may still be vulnerable to destruction by larger breeds (like most fluffy toys!), so keep an eye on them while they’re playing. This one also has a plush outer layer, so they’ll enjoy cuddling up next to it. Buy it here for $9.99

Photo: Target; Design: Kelly Millington/The Dodo

Boots & Barkley Denim Dog Bed When it comes to dog beds, you can’t really go wrong by going big. This Boots & Barkley bed is made from durable denim, with a washable cover and a fuzzy fleece interior. The sides are stiffer to provide support, and while you could get it in smaller sizes, where’s the fun in that? When it comes to dog beds, you can’t really go wrong by going big. This Boots & Barkley bed is made from durable denim, with a washable cover and a fuzzy fleece interior. The sides are stiffer to provide support, and while you could get it in smaller sizes, where’s the fun in that? Buy it here for $49.99

Photo: Target; Design: Kelly Millington/The Dodo

Dog Pool 2020: The year we all wished we owned a pool. Luckily for dogs, this collapsible 120-gallon version is just as good. If you live in a cooler climate, be sneaky and save it until the summer months and surprise them. 2020: The year we all wished we owned a pool. Luckily for dogs, this collapsible 120-gallon version is just as good. If you live in a cooler climate, be sneaky and save it until the summer months and surprise them. Buy it here for $99.89

Photo: Target; Design: Kelly Millington/The Dodo