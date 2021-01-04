9 min read 5 Common Pet Insurance Myths, Debunked

Being a pet parent includes a lot of responsibility besides mandatory cuddles. Unfortunately, beyond the obvious to-do’s, many people often forget one important item until it’s too late: pet insurance. Whether you think the benefits are too expensive, or that your pet is too young to need it, these stories from Dodo staff members show how Petplan helped their best friends when they needed it most!

Aviel Kanter

Myth #1: Pet insurance doesn’t save you money

Yes, Yes, pet insurance comes with monthly premiums, but just like with human coverage, you’ll come out ahead when your pet faces a steep medical bill. Aviel Kanter insured her Australian shepherd, Chicken, soon after adopting her. Remembering how financially lifesaving pet insurance was for her parents and her childhood pets, Aviel quickly purchased coverage for her dog. Soon after, Chicken started to vomit after playtime, with no explanation. After a year and a half of emergency visits and overnight stays for analysis, Chicken was diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease. “Having insurance eased so much anxiety,” Kanter said of the costs. She was able to submit her emergency visit bills right away with Petplan, and the coverage saved her paying between $15,000 to $20,000 out of pocket.

Sam Negrin

Myth #2: Pet insurance won’t cover what I need

Insuring your pet is only as good as your coverage, so make sure you're getting a policy that doesn't skimp on the bigger — and costly — procedures and exams. Sam Negrin took her shepherd mix puppy, Levi, to the vet when she noticed he would continuously cough after a lot of exercise. She opted in for whatever treatment could potentially uncover what was wrong, which included a round of antibiotics, an allergy shot, heart muscle tests, bloodwork, and multiple rounds of X-rays to monitor his respiratory tract. "Petplan covered 80%," Negrin said — bills that would have cost her thousands of dollars without coverage. The best part? She was able to select the vet she wanted to care for Levi until they were able to narrow down his symptoms to a respiratory infection.

Mackenzie Leedy

Myth #3: An emergency vet visit seems unlikely

Your pet may act as healthy as can be, but sometimes a trip to the emergency room is inevitable — along with the high cost. Like most curious cats, Mackenzie Leedy's tabby mix, Cosmo, loves to eat things he's not supposed to, like toilet paper, dryer sheets, clothes and hair ties. And like most pet parents, Leedy found it hard to keep an eye on everything he put in his mouth. "I had no idea that he was eating stuff until one bad day when he got sick and needed surgery!" Leedy told The Dodo. The abdominal surgery to remove the foreign objects in Cosmo's body left her with a $2,000 medical bill, so Leedy knew she needed pet insurance to cover any new illnesses or accidents. Since enrolling Cosmo in Petplan, the insurance provider has covered three other expenses, including medication costs after he contracted an upper respiratory infection.

Laura Johnson

Myth #4: Younger pets don’t need insurance

A common mistake new pet parents make is to assume their new puppy or kitten won't need coverage right away. Laura Johnson decided to get pet insurance for her French bulldog, Pierre, when he was just a puppy, and she was so glad she did. Sadly, Pierre visited the vet more than 30 times in his first year alone — and in a stressful turn, he was put on a ventilator after he was having trouble breathing and rashes appeared all over his body. What turned out to be a horrible allergic reaction was covered by his dog insurance . "In the past year, we've saved more than our annual premium in vet bills because of our insurance," Johnson said. "We now encourage every pet parent we encounter to get insurance since we've been so happy with our experience with Petplan."

Lisa Peterson

Myth #5: Pet medication isn’t that expensive

If all you've experienced is a one-off $50 charge for drops to treat an ear infection, it may not seem like pet medication will cost you that much out of pocket. Lisa Peterson's cat, Olive, received a suspected diagnosis of feline asthma at her 8-week vet appointment, something Peterson didn't know cats could experience even after growing up with them. After scans to check Olive's lung inflammation and irritation and a trip to the emergency vet to be placed on steroids, Peterson learned Olive would need to use an inhaler and AeroKat (mask and chamber attachment) twice a day, every day, for the rest of her life. "Since we don't have pet insurance, we order Olive's inhaler through an international system (it's cheaper than any domestic option), and it takes weeks to get to our apartment," Peterson said. "I'm always worried we haven't ordered her replacement in time! It'd be easier if we knew we had an affordable option that was local and trackable and at least partially covered by an insurance plan." Peterson has paid $147 every two months since Olive was 1-year-old -- equal to about $882 a year, or $3,528 total for the now 5-year-old cat. Of course she loves her and knows it's worth it, but having Petplan would have saved them lots of money — and left more to spend on bundles of toys and treats.