Here’s Why You Should Be Turning Your Pet Photos Into A Keepsake It’s even better than a friendship bracelet

One of the joys of being a pet parent is taking a ton of photos with your bestie. And let’s face it: You probably took even more photos in the last year tucked away at home with your new adopted pet. You may be wondering what to do with what feels like thousands of pet images in your camera roll. Yes, you could give those photos some love by posting them to your social feeds, but you don’t want to be that dog mom spamming your friends’ feeds with too many photos. Or you could show off your pet parent pride —from everyday moments to their big achievements — with a customized Shutterfly Photo Book. Here are just a few reasons why you should be giving your pet’s photos the star treatment they deserve:

They grow up so fast It feels like dogs graduate from puppy pads to being house trained in a blink of an eye. Don’t let those fleeting moments slip away. After all, puppies are tiny for such a short amount of time! There’s nothing more adorable than looking back on a book filled with images of their mini selves. You can celebrate your pet’s first birthday (or adoption day) with a photo book reminiscing back on all their firsts: their first time at the beach, their first bath, and even the first time they were left alone (mess included).

You can recall their funny (and strange) behavior on demand Pets never cease to surprise humans with their silly, and sometimes weird, behaviors. Yes, there are the cute looks — the tilted heads, tongues out the car window — and then there are the not-so-fun ones, like the ​​Guilty Look. You know, the one with the big, sad eyes, proving that your pup really is sorry for chewing your favorite shoe. Regardless, there’s no better way to brighten up a bad day than to look back on a photo book filled with all their strange and loveable expressions.

They are valuable members of our families You already treat your pet like an integral part of your family (maybe even like your favorite family member). So why not document their life as you would with any other family member? If your puppy finally graduated from training school, make a photo book for their big day, just as you would with your kid who graduated high school. There are so many moments to memorialize in print; from their first day of school, to learning how to sit and final test on graduation day. Bonus: it gives you an excuse to buy them a cute mortarboard hat.

They bring so much joy to our lives Creating a pet photo book is a surefire way to show your BFF how much you appreciate them and all of their love. If you adopted a pet during the pandemic, design a photo book to thank your quarantine buddy for making that past year SO much better. Whether it’s collage to remember all those early-morning walks or one for those adorable cuddle sessions during endless movie marathons, you can fill the photo book with memories of your year together that’ll last a lifetime.