120-Pound Shelter Dog Makes The Most Incredible Transformation

Kellie Roman was volunteering at her local shelter and had a list of dogs who needed walking. She headed to grab the next dog and couldn’t believe her eyes. There was Margo — the chubbiest pit bull she’d ever laid eyes on.

Margo was picked up as a stray and brought to the shelter weighing a whopping 120 pounds. She would need to lose almost half her body weight to be in a healthy place. It was quite a challenge, and Roman decided that she would be the one to help Margo face it.

Roman brought Margo home and began fostering her through One Love Arizona. Once she got her all settled in, that’s when the weight-loss journey officially began.

“We started out small, only walking to the house next door and back,” Roman told The Dodo. “Over time, we slowly increased our distance, and now she walks up to 2 miles every day. We also discovered that Margo has hypothyroidism. She is on medication and a strict caloric diet recommended by her vet.”

Some days along the way, Margo absolutely did not feel like moving. Carrying around all that extra weight couldn’t have been easy for her. Roman understood, but she also knew that the more Margo walked, the sooner she would feel so much better. So, Roman helped Margo keep going — and the progress she made was nothing short of incredible.

“Margo is doing great,” Roman said. “She is a completely different dog, full of energy and loves to go for walks and play ball. She also has fallen in love with my dog, Barry, and they love to play together.”

Margo’s goal weight was 65 pounds, and she’s currently at 63. She completely crushed her goal and got herself healthy enough to run, play and just be a dog, and for that, Margo is clearly so grateful.