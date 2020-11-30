8 min read 10 Gifts To Tell Your Cat Thanks For Getting You Through This Year Here's how to say “thank you for replacing my coworkers”

Spending a LOT more time at home this past year has been an adjustment for everyone — your cat included. So when it comes to gifting, you’d better go all out. After all, they replaced your family, friends and coworkers at many points throughout the year. When nobody else could be there, your felines still cuddled up close (and then demanded to be fed). With that in mind, we partnered with Purina to come up with 10 gifts designed to say “thank you” to your fluffy friend for helping get you through 2020.

Boots & Barkley Wave Scratcher If your furniture has seen better days, it's a sign your cat needs a scratcher. This one combines two different textures, ideal for a feline who can't make up their mind. Plus, it serves as a tiny tunnel, giving them a place to hide in ambush. Buy it here for $14.99

Fancy Feast Savory Cravings Spending time with you can be its own reward for your cat, though that's followed closely by treats. The makers of Fancy Feast (that would be Purina) don't just make your cat's favorite wet food. They also make these break-apart cat treats, allowing you to give them the exact right amount of tasty reward for good behavior and extend your quality time together. Buy it here for $5.99

SmartyKat Magic Mice Deep down, humans are jealous that we'll never get to experience what cats are going through when they get catnip. These tiny mice are a great way to reward them with less mess, as the compressed catnip won't fly all over the place. Buy it here for $5.49

Friskies Party Mix When it comes to cat snacks, it's tough to beat the classics. Purina's Friskies Party Mix is the go-to treat for many cat owners, since they're less than 2 calories per treat and help clean your cat's teeth while they chew. Crunchy chicken flavor is the right reward for being your 2020 companion. You can even use the bite-size treats to make a puzzle toy for your cat out of that empty wrapping paper tube. Buy it here for $3.59

SmartyKat Laser Toy Cats love lasers more than a vault in a heist movie, so this adorable laser pointer makes a perfect gift. Scrambling around to catch that little red dot provides great exercise for them, and this one is shaped like a tiny mouse, so it's fun for both of you to use. Just try not to overdo it: cats can get frustrated if they spend all day "hunting" and never catch their prey. Buy it here for $4.99

Elegant Home Fashion Cat Tower Seeking out a vantage point to survey their territory is part of a cat's natural instinct. Unfortunately, shelving is often not feasible and most cat towers are either not-too-pretty, take up a ton of space, or both. This one is reasonably sized, includes features like a rope toy and scratching post, and yet still manages to look like a funky mid-century modern home. Buy it here for $99.99

Primetime Petz Cat Hammock Maybe your cat just really wants to vibe. This hammock is the ideal place to do so, since it's perfectly pet-sized for a cat to curl up and kick back with some nip. It can also be disassembled and machine-washed so you won't have to worry about having a hammock full of hair. Buy it here for $59.99

Boots & Barkley Tunnel Cave If your furry roommate can't get enough of hiding under the furniture, this tunnel provides an excellent nest. It's a fuzzy, foam-lined cave that can be unzipped for easy cleaning or to create a bed to rest in. When do they come out in human sizes? Buy it here for $19.99

Hauspanther Perch & Scratcher If you can put up cat shelving, there are few better options than this perch. It provides a high point for them to enjoy, with extra play toys to keep them interested. Just be sure you're prepared for any sneak attacks from above. Buy it here for $59.99

