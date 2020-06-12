3 min read Teen Holds His Own Prom With Dog After His School's Was Cancelled "She wouldn’t have it any other way."

Unfortunately, prom had to be canceled this year at Josh Robert’s high school in Texas. That is, officially, anyway. But rather than let the day pass like any other, Josh found an adorable way to mark the occasion with all the glamor it deserves. And his date? Well, she didn’t disappoint.

Josh Roberts

When it came time to choose a partner, Josh chose his beloved dog Reba.

"She’s my everything," Josh told The Dodo. "We’ve had her since she was a little puppy and now she’s 10. It wouldn’t have been the same if she wasn’t included." Josh's sister, Mackenzie, agreed, telling The Dodo: "Josh is her boy. Reba sleeps on his bed next to him every night." Mackenzie even repurposed an old dress of hers for Reba to wear in their prom pics.

Josh Roberts

Josh's aunt, Tommie, is a photographer. She volunteered to capture Josh and Reba's special day in these sweet images.

Josh Roberts

For her, Reba was an ideal model — exuding charism throughout the shoot: "She has always been a little diva," Tommie told The Dodo.

Josh Roberts

"She really loves attention and her being in a dress made her really happy," Josh added.

Josh Roberts

Now, it's worth mentioning that Reba isn't the only girl in Josh's life. For the past six months, he's been dating his girlfriend, Sesi. She was there as well, but more as a third wheel. "She was OK with it," Josh said. "Sesi loves Reba, even though Reba may not think the same way." According to Josh, Reba gets a little jealous when Sesi is around. But still, she let her join for a few pics, too.

Josh Roberts

No prom would be complete, of course, without selecting who would be royalty. Even with his girlfriend there, for Josh, the choice was easy.

Josh Roberts