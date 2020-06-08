3 min read 'Romeo' Dog Sneaks Out To Visit His True Love On Her Balcony "It was incredible to see the emotion on their faces."

This is Ramona — a charming little dog who lives in Ecuador. For the past several weeks, Ramona's been under lockdown at home with her owners, leaving home only for essentials. But despite being mostly cooped up indoors, the sweet pup recently met her soulmate.

Paula Sáenz de Viteri

The other evening, Ramona and her owners were sitting out on their balcony enjoying some fresh air when someone caught the dog's eye. There, on the street below, was another little dog. Even from a distance, Ramona had clearly caught his eye, too. For Ramona's owners, Paula Sáenz de Viteri and Karla Cadena, it seemed like love at first sight. "I saw Ramona get super excited," Paula told The Dodo. "I looked out and saw her Romeo! He came to where we live, also super excited. It was like watching a soap opera."

Here's a video of that adorable scene:

Though this is thought to be their first rendezvous, the two pups were clearly smitten from the start. "It was incredible to see the emotion on their faces," Karla told The Dodo.

Paula Sáenz de Viteri

Turns out, Romeo's owner runs a woodworking shop part-time just across the street from Ramona and her family's apartment; when in the city on business, that's where they stay. So, the next day, Paula and Karla decided to arrange a proper meeting between the two pups. Both dogs, though somewhat bashful, were nevertheless thrilled to see each other face-to-face.

Paula Sáenz de Viteri