5 min read Guy Strips Down To His Underwear To Get Dog Who Refuses To Leave Fountain "In all honesty, it was just sheer embarrassment" 😂

This is Bella — a happy-go-lucky dog who loves nothing more than splashing around wherever there's water to be found. What Bella doesn't love, evidently, is listening. Just ask her owner, Kane Baker.

Kane Baker

The other day, Baker and his sister Tia took Bella for a walk in a park near their home in England. It was meant to just be a leisurely stroll, but Bella clearly had other plans. As they passed by a large, shallow fountain in the park, Bella broke away. The sight of spouting water was just too tempting for her to pass up.

"As you can see, Bella is having the time of her life," Baker told The Dodo. "Whenever she sees water that she can play in, there's no stopping her."

This browser does not support the video tag. Tia Baker

The Bakers loved seeing Bella enjoying herself, of course. But there was one problem: She refused to leave the fountain, even after a lot of time had passed and her family was ready to move on. "We tried to entice her by pretending to throw her favorite toy. We also tried shouting her name and pretending to walk away to see if she would follow," Baker said. "But that didn't work." Seeing no other option, Baker realized he had to go in to get Bella out. And with that, he began to strip down to his underwear.

"In all honesty, it was just sheer embarrassment," Baker said. To make matters even more embarrassing, a friend of Baker's just so happened to be passing by as he prepared to take the plunge. He got the whole thing on video:

If Baker seemed rather quick to wade in to fetch Bella, there's a good reason as to why. He knew that was the only way. "I had to do this once before, where the exact same thing happened," Baker said. "I had to go in after her, as she would not leave. We tried waiting it out to see what would happen, but she was enjoying herself way too much to just give up." "He knew he had to do it again," Baker's sister told The Dodo. "I found it funny, mainly because I didn’t have to go into that water." Baker loves Bella to pieces, so he has no hard feelings about it all.

Kane Baker