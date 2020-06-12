4 min read Guy Smashes Window To Save Dog Trapped In Hot Car “The man that stepped up was very brave to do what he did to get the dog out.”

With summer on the way, temperatures outside have begun to rise. But while that’s welcome news for many, it’s not without its dangers — especially for dogs, who are all too often left alone inside cars. Fortunately, in this case, the poor pup’s plight didn’t go unnoticed.

Zoey Thornton

The other day, Zoey Thornton was visiting a local grocery store with her mom when they noticed people gathering around a car parked in the lot out front. They soon learned that a dog was trapped inside, panting in the heat. “It was a very hot day,” Thornton told The Dodo.

Store employees were alerted, but after a half hour passed without the dog's owners being found, Thornton called the police for help. But with time to save the dog running out, a Good Samaritan stepped forward. Thornton recorded a video of what happened next:

“The man that stepped up was very brave to do what he did to get the dog out,” Thornton said. “I was very happy and relieved he got her out before anything more serious happened.” Thankfully, the dog was rescued just in time.

Zoey Thornton