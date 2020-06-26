3 min read Street View Camera Captures Man's Act Of Kindness For A Stranded Cat What a hero ❤️

Countless miles of roads have been captured on Google Street View — from quiet winding lanes to long desolate highways. But on one particular stretch of road, cameras captured something a little different. It was a random act of kindness for an animal in need.

Google

Rounding a highway through the city of Malaga, Spain, the Street View camera snapped this image of a cat sitting precariously on the side of the busy road.

How the cat got there isn't clear, but it seems she had no easy way of escaping that dangerous spot.

Google

As the camera-mounted car advances, capturing more images along the way, a story begins to unfold. Ahead, a car can be seen pulling off to the side of the road, presumably having just passed by the imperiled cat. Another car appears to stop right beside it.

Google

Then a man emerges, his intentions soon becoming clear.

Google

Putting his own life in danger from vehicles heading toward him, the man begins to walk toward the stranded cat.

Google

As the Street View car continues down the highway, the unsung hero heads the other way — his commute put on hold for the sake of a cat in need of help.

Google

This is the last image taken of the apparent rescue, recorded by Google in 2016. After that, the camera-mounted car rounds a corner and the man slips from view.

Google