4 min read Little Girl Is So Overwhelmed When She Realizes She's Getting A Puppy "She just started crying and when she said, ‘My baby,’ I knew we [had] chosen her best friend." ❤️️

For the past three years, all Breanna kept asking her parents for was a puppy. Even though her family already had a big, lovable rescue dog, Breanna desperately wanted a little dog too. Her parents were unsure about getting a second dog, but after a while, they finally decided to give in — and wanted to make it a surprise. Over the past several years, Breanna has lost a few family members she was close to and has moved several times, and recently, her family had to move again. With all the change and struggle she’s had to go through, her parents thought having a furry little friend all her own to care for would be good for her and help her in so many ways.

Jennifer Kvande

“She was going to a new home, school, friends and new area so we decided having a friend would help her adjust,” Jennifer Kvande, Breanna’s mom, told The Dodo. “Breanna is such a sweet soul and has such a wonderful, kind heart we knew she would make a wonderful doggy mom!” One day, Breanna’s dad pretended that he had a bunch of new stuffed animals to give her. He pulled one out of the car and handed it to her, and then went to grab the next one …

… and instead, handed Breanna her brand-new puppy, Arya. When she saw Arya, Breanna gasped — and then immediately started crying as she lovingly cuddled her new best friend.

Jennifer Kvande

“Her reaction melted our hearts in a way I didn't know was possible,” Kvande said. “Her genuine surprise and instant love was immeasurable. She just started crying and when she said, ‘My baby,’ I knew we [had] chosen her best friend. Something she didn't have to let go of again.” Breanna was so surprised and happy, and when her mom asked her if she liked her new puppy, she immediately cried, “Yes, I love her!”

Jennifer Kvande