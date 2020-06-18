5 min read This Game Of 'Spot The Cat' Is Stumping Everyone She’s a master of disguise 🔍

Kate Hinds was volunteering at an animal rescue group when a young gray and white cat caught her eye. “After she came in, I called my husband up and said, ‘I think I found our next cat,’” Hinds told The Dodo. “He said, ‘Are you asking me or telling me?’” It’s been 10 years since Norah joined the Hinds family, and they couldn’t be more devoted to her. “My daughters adore her,” Hinds said. “Some days I feel like my cat has a full-time live-in staff of four people.”

Kate Hinds

Recently, Norah’s fanbase has grown thanks to her habit of sleeping in out-of-the-way spots around the house. A photo of Norah in her favorite sleeping nook recently went viral when Hinds posted it on Twitter with the simple directive: “Find the cat.”

Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/P6soGOv8k1 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

The photo stumped thousands of Twitter users scanning the scene for fur. Can you find Norah?

Twitter/katehinds

Norah is an expert at squeezing into tight spots where she feels coziest. “During the day, she sleeps in whatever spot she's in the groove of,” Hinds said. “Lately, it's behind the television, which is one of her favorite summer locations. If we can't find her we'll say, ‘Norah must be in her summer home.’” Still can’t find her?

Twitter/katehinds

Hinds has continued to baffle Norah’s fans with a series of photos of the cat’s favorite sleeping places. Even though Hinds’ apartment is on the smaller side, sometimes the sneaky cat even manages to stump her mom. “We know 99 percent of her hiding spaces. Usually, I can find her right away. But sometimes she'll find a new spot," Hinds said. "When my daughter went to college, Norah took to climbing the ladder and sleeping in her bunk bed — that took me a couple of hours to figure out." Can you find Norah blending into this coatrack?

Twitter/katehinds

Can you find her?

Twitter/katehinds

"She also sometimes sleeps behind my plants, which can be very risky, because sometimes she'll knock them over when she jumps off," Hinds said. "And yes, I've arranged my plants so that the poisonous ones are out of her reach."

Twitter/katehinds

And ... here she is!

Twitter/katehinds