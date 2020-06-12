4 min read Foster Cat And Her Kittens Get An Entire Cat-Themed Bedroom All To Themselves They loved it so much 😻

When Lydia Quinn first took in Princess and her kittens, they were all pretty calm as they got used to their new temporary home. Quinn agreed to foster the little family through Angus Cat Rescue in Scotland until the kittens were old enough to be adopted. As soon as they were settled in, though, they became much more vocal and rambunctious — so Quinn decided to make a space for them in her house that was all their own, where they could be as loud and active as they wanted. “The kittens were making too much noise in the middle of the night, so I searched my flat for everything cat,” Quinn told The Dodo.

Lydia Quinn

Quinn gathered up bedding, pillows, stuffed animals, wall hangings and all the other assorted cat-themed things she could find, and set to work completely decorating a spare bedroom. She even made the little family their own special bed, complete with a privacy curtain, by removing a dresser drawer and filling the space with lots of blankets and other comfy things. She also made a few handmade toys out of ribbon, cups and other craft materials.

Lydia Quinn

“I had seen the box with dangling bits online so gave it a go with what I had,” Quinn said.

Lydia Quinn

Once it was finally ready, Quinn settled the cat family into their new room — and they immediately felt right at home.

Lydia Quinn

With their own space to play and explore, the kittens’ personalities immediately began to shine through, and Quinn loved watching them become more playful and active with every passing day. “The ginger one is very brave and inquisitive and likes to meow hello when I uncover their bed,” Quinn said. “Black and white one is a little more timid but loves to explore the soft areas and chew on the scrunched-up newspaper.”

Lydia Quinn