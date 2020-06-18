5 min read Family Turns Their House Into The Best Cat Playground "We are always finding different ways to improve our home to make it as cat-friendly as possible." 😻

Vivian Truong and her family live in a small, cozy townhouse in Australia. They’ve made great use of every inch of space they’ve got, but most of it isn’t for them — it’s for their cats.

Vivian Truong

“There are currently eight feline residents living in our cat-ified home, but they come and go as they are adopted,” Truong told The Dodo. “We run a small independent animal rescue and take in many fosters regularly. It’s quite a dynamic household but we have found what works for our lifestyle and also for the animals.”

Vivian Truong

Truong and her family run Little V & Friends Animal Rescue out of their home, and specialize in taking care of neonatal and special needs companion animals. Every part of their home has been transformed to make sure their rescues are comfortable and entertained — and it’s pretty much the coolest cat playground ever.

Vivian Truong

The special toys and features fill the whole house, floor to ceiling, allowing plenty of room for the resident cats to play together but also have some alone time whenever they need it.

Vivian Truong

“The wall shelving is most likely their favorite feature, and is used every day to get up to and from the mezzanine,” Truong said. “We also have a cat running exercise wheel which the younger cats and kittens love. Most of our cat features are purchased either from small-time businesses, local makers, or DIY homemade. As such, each feature is really quite special in its own way!”

Vivian Truong

Currently, the family is hosting Mochi, Ahri, Tofu, Jiji, Boba, Peek-a-Boo, Soybean and Mooncake, who somehow all get along and adore every inch of their cat-themed playground.

Vivian Truong

“People are usually surprised when we tell them that they all get along fairly well,” Truong said. “I believe enrichment is the key and it makes all the difference when keeping indoor cats healthy, happy and stress-free.”

Vivian Truong

Whether they’re on the ground …

Vivian Truong

… or way up in the air, there’s so much to do if you’re a cat in this family — and the family is still always finding more ways to make sure their rescues are happy and entertained.

Vivian Truong

“We are always finding different ways to improve our home to make it as cat-friendly as possible,” Truong said. “Our next project involves enclosing our tiny yard space to extend their living quarters. We are very excited for this next installment and sure that the rescue cats will love some safe outdoor time!”