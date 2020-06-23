5 min read Sisters Build A Special Passageway Just For Their Cat She loves being able to hop between their rooms ❤️️

When BleuBelle first joined her family, she spent every night sleeping next to her dog big sister, Skyler, in her kennel in the kitchen. After Skyler passed away last year, BleuBelle was so sad, and she started spending every night in the room Sarah Neath and her sister shared so that she wouldn’t be alone. When Neath’s family moved to a new house, she and her sister got their own rooms, which they were excited about — but they were concerned about where BleuBelle would sleep now.

Sarah Neath

“She loved sleeping on both of our beds, so we wanted to keep things as normal as possible,” Neath told The Dodo. “At our old house, she’d jump from one bed to the other, down to the floor, and then proceed to do laps around our room when she wanted us to wake up, usually at 4 a.m. She has a ‘donut’ on each of our beds (a blanket rolled and then shaped into a circle, with another blanket draped over it) and loves napping in them in the morning sun.” The sisters’ new bedrooms are right next to each other and share a wall — so they came up with the greatest idea and decided to build a little passageway in the wall so that BleuBelle could go back and forth between the two rooms whenever she wanted.

Sarah Neath

With the help of their parents, the sisters began working together on the project, which took about a week to finish. “The building part, [for] which my dad did all the cutting/measuring/building the frame that went in the hole to fill the space between the drywall, took about a weekend, and then the painting had to be done over the course of several days,” Neath said.

Sarah Neath

They decided to paint the passageway to look like a galaxy, and spent a lot of time getting it just right — and even BleuBelle tried to help out with that part.

Sarah Neath

“I think the only thing she was really nosy about was when we were painting it,” Neath said. “Probably because we were using paper plates as our mixing station, and she LOVES paper.” Finally, the passageway was finished, and while BleuBelle was a little confused at first, she soon realized exactly what it was for and fell in love with it.

Sarah Neath