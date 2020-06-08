4 min read Dogs Always Sneak Into The Background Of Their Mom's Food Photos “It started as a happy accident and I noticed that it made people happy; now we regularly feature any of my four living watermarks."

Hannan Memmer has always been a huge foodie. Not only does she love to cook, she also loves photographing her creations so she can share them with the rest of the world. “I work in a kitchen and I love food, and since our household went vegan, I cook even more since we can't as easily just go pick something up,” Memmer told The Dodo. “I like to photograph my meals so I can more easily remember for when I'm stuck, but also, to share with others.”

Memmer and her family have four dogs, who very quickly became aware of their mom’s love for cooking. Whenever she cooks, she’s almost never alone, and her four little sous chefs are always nearby just in case she needs any “help.” “I can rarely cook a meal in peace without tripping over someone,” Memmer said. “They're always within 4 to 6 feet in case something drops!”

Once she’s done cooking, the dogs make sure to stay nearby in case she decides she wants to share — and though she didn’t realize it at first, almost all of her final product food pictures include a dog somewhere in the background.

“Someone in a vegan food group actually pointed out my dog in the background once, and I looked back and noticed that she was in a lot of them,” Memmer said.

Scrolling through her food photos, Memmer immediately noticed a trend — and since it was apparently impossible to avoid capturing a dog in the background in her house, she decided to embrace it.

