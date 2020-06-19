4 min read Dog Visits The Fence Every Day To Get A Massage From The Neighbor Pup “I thought I was seeing things for a second, but now they won’t stop” 😂

Beaù might only be 8 months old, but this puppy knows exactly how to get what she wants. Beaù loves dogs and humans alike, and if she isn’t cozying up to her mom Kayleigh Burrowes, she’s spending time with her next-door neighbor. “She’s is so hyper all the time and loves snuggles,” Burrowes told The Dodo. “[She’s] super friendly with all the neighbor’s dogs, but has a soft spot for Rocco.”

Kayleigh Burrowes

Beaù met Rocco a few months ago and despite their difference in size, they became instant friends. Rocco was missing Burrowes’ dog Jak, who passed away of old age, and the new Staffordshire bull terrier's playful attitude cheered him up.



“She met him as soon as she was allowed outside and they automatically clicked,” Burrowes said. “[Rocco] really missed Jak as they were really close so Beaù made it easier.”

Rocco | Kayleigh Burrowes

But Burrowes didn’t realize how close the two dogs had become until she caught Rocco giving Beaù a secret back rub through the fence. “One day, I was sitting on my sofa then I looked out the patio door and Rocco was massaging Beaù,” Burrowes said. “I thought I was seeing things for a second, but now they won’t stop.”

Burrowes thought it was hilarious and whipped out her phone to take a video. She posted the clip to her Facebook page, where it has since gone viral. Beaù loves a good scratch and now visits Rocco at the fence for her daily massage. Luckily, Rocco doesn’t seem to mind — he wags his tail happily whenever he gives his friend a rub. “The massaging could go on for as long as Beaù wants him to,” Burrowes said. “It's a daily thing now.”