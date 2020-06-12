5 min read Dog Saves A Baby Bird And Decides He's Her Big Brother Now "Since day one he has not left her side" 🐶❤🐦

This dear dog named Hiro has always been a very good boy. But recently, he proved yet again just how very good he really is.

Last month, Hiro and his owner, Viviana Davila, were relaxing in their backyard in Puerto Rico when something on the ground near the fence line caught the attentive dog's eye. Hiro got up to take a closer look. He'd found something — or, rather, someone — and wanted Davila to know. "I noticed Hiro licking something on the grass. Hiro licked this thing and looked at me, and insisted again by licking it and looking at me," Davila told The Dodo. "That gave me the signal that there was something going on and I approached Hiro."

Looking down, Davila realized Hiro had found a baby bird in need of help. "I instantly looked for a towel and picked her up," Davila said. "She was very defenseless and helpless." Hiro had saved her life. But he would go on to do more than that.

After consulting a vet, Davila learned that the bird, a baby Quaker parrot, was paraplegic, likely due to having fallen from her nest. That meant her chances of survival in the wild were slim, and she likely would have perished on the ground had Hiro not found her in time. But the baby bird proved to be a fighter. For that, Davila named her Hope. "The vet told us that on similar cases he recommends clients to put them to sleep," she said. "However, he was surprised to see how Hope was striving to live."

Davila decided welcome Hope into her family, to care for her the best she could. Following instructions from the vet, she's been giving the bird regular feedings and doing her best keep her cozy and comfortable. "It has been a week and a half and she is doing far better," Davila said. "Hiro has been part of that effort. Since day one he has not left her side."

As Hope has settled into her new home, her body getting stronger every day, Hiro has worked to ensure her heart heals as well. "Nothing matters anymore for him because he has a new purpose: taking care of Hope," Davila said.

Nowadays, wherever Hope goes, Hiro's there, too. And with that, a beautiful friendship between bird and dog has blossomed.

"Having Hope and taking care of her so far has been a really great experience," Davila said. "She teaches us each day about perseverance, and Hiro about empathy and being a kind living creature and friend." Thanks to Hiro, Hope not only lived, but also now has a loving place to call home.

