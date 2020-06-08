4 min read Couple Builds Cat A Castle So She Can Enjoy Her Alone Time “Hope she forgives us now for being home all day."

Squirrel has always been a fairly independent cat and likes to do her own thing. She loves her parents very much, of course, but also values her alone time, and has become very good at finding ways to entertain herself. “Most of the time she is content being left alone and her favorite activities include chasing shadows (usually her own), sitting on paper and smelling shoes,” Joy Twemlow, Squirrel’s mom, told The Dodo. “She is afraid of yoga mats and the dryer.”

Joy Twemlow

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, Squirrel’s parents are suddenly home all the time. While she doesn’t really seem to mind and continues to do her own thing, her parents felt bad that she didn’t have as much space to be alone, and wanted to do something to make it up to her. Twemlow and her partner, James Bungard, recently celebrated an anniversary together — and they decided to build a castle for Squirrel to celebrate and spend the day together.

Joy Twemlow

The couple quickly started building the castle one afternoon, and worked on it until about 8 p.m. Squirrel, of course, supervised the project, and was definitely fascinated as the castle began to take shape. “She was intrigued the whole time that we were making it,” Twemlow said. “At one point we had to wait for her to be done sitting in a box before we were able to add it to the structure.”

Joy Twemlow

Finally, the castle was done — and now it’s one of Squirrel’s "new" favorite things.

Joy Twemlow

“We often come out into the living room to find her sitting in it,” Twemlow said. “It is particularly heartwarming to see her peeping through one of the windows while she is curled up in it.”

Joy Twemlow

Squirrel loves her new castle so much, and is so grateful to her parents for making her her very own special space. “Hope she forgives us now for being home all day,” Bungard wrote in a post on Facebook.