4 min read Spoiled Cat Has The Very Best View For Every Meal “He doesn't seem to care much for the pyramids but loves to watch the tiny people walking around.”

Ever since he was a kitten, Yoshi has always seemed to think he’s more of a human than a cat. He loves to be involved in everything his dad does, and really doesn’t care for being alone. “He is very clingy and really requires to be involved in everything but not only with me,” Steven Whitfield, Yoshi’s dad, told The Dodo. “He loves guests and will also follow them around and see what everyone is up to. I don't think he values his own personal space and times much.”

Steven Whitfield

Yoshi and his dad currently live in Cairo, Egypt, and the view from their balcony is absolutely spectacular. Whitfield has it set up so that you can relax and enjoy a meal at a little table while gazing out at the pyramids as you eat — and even though Yoshi probably doesn’t appreciate the view as much, that spot is his absolute favorite.

Steven Whitfield

“Yoshi really enjoys being out on the balcony but it isn't for the same reasons people do,” Whitfield said. “He doesn't seem to care much for the pyramids but loves to watch the tiny people walking around.” Yoshi loves to eat his meals out on the balcony and people-watch the day away. Even if his dad has guests, Yoshi always makes it very clear that the table and chairs on the balcony are his spot, and he always gets priority.

Steven Whitfield

Though Yoshi pretends to care more about the people and the birds than the actual view, sometimes his dad catches him staring out at the pyramids — so it’s possible that Yoshi may be more of a history buff than he lets on.

Steven Whitfield

“He does steal that spot often no matter who sits there,” Whitfield said. “Like I said, he just wants to always be involved but I do catch him staring out at the view as if he is actually taking in the site!”

Steven Whitfield

So many people would kill to have a view like the one Yoshi does, and he’s definitely not taking it for granted. His dad is hoping to take him out to explore the rest of Cairo soon, so he can finally see all the people and the pyramids that he’s been admiring from afar up close. “I plan to take him on a small trip with a friend to the desert outside the pyramids soon,” Whitfield said. “I'm sure he'll love the sand.”