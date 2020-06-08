4 min read Cat Falls Madly In Love With A Little Cardboard Cutout Of Danny DeVito "[He] gets mad when you try to take it from him."

This is Quincy. He’s a sweet, snuggly cat who knows what he likes.

@radtoria

What Quincy likes — nay, loves — is a little cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito. And he's not afraid to show it.

@radtoria

A while back, Quincy's owner, Twitter user radtoria, purchased the Danny DeVito cutout as a gag gift for her boyfriend. Under lockdown, she thought people passing by their house might get a chuckle from seeing it, too. But somewhere along the line, a certain someone became extra smitten.

@radtoria

"I started putting it in the window to spice up our neighbors' walks. Then I'd take it down at night to close the blinds," radtoria told The Dodo. "Time and time again, I'd wake up to find Quincy snuggling with it."

@radtoria

At first, there was some concern that Quincy might damage the cutout. But surprisingly, the little DeVito has been totally unharmed by the cat's constant attention. For Quincy, this cardboard cutout isn't just some plaything. "He's very gentle with it. He never bites it. He never roughhouses with it. It's like he sees it as a special toy," radtoria said. "If I try to remove it from him (which I don't bother with anymore), he just extends his paws over it and gives a 'don't mess with me' kind of look." Clearly, Quincy's in love:

Have a nice day, everyone. Here is a video of my cat who sleeps with a cardboard cutout of Danny Devito and gets mad when you try to take it from him. pic.twitter.com/WR3s3WL3Ft — ghost mom (@radtoria) May 27, 2020

Now, pretty much every time Quincy settles in for a nap, it's with Danny DeVito's little cardboard likeness. "I still laugh about it. It's just such a strange surreal thing," radtoria said. "He has so many toys! Why this?"

@radtoria

Sure, it's a little unusual — but the heart wants what the heart wants. And for Quincy, the choice has been made.

@radtoria